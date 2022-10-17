Almighty So 2, the follow-up to Sosa’s legendary 2013 mixtape Almighty So, has been officially announced by Chief Keef. Sosa released “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow,” two singles off the album, in conjunction with the announcement.

Since the snippet of “Tony Montana Flow” appeared on TikTok earlier this year and generated 140K video productions and 270K Shazams, you may already be familiar with it. However, “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” is the first taste of brand-new music from Almighty So 2. “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” was produced by Young Malcolm, who previously made “Chief So,” and it features a sinister Sosa.

You can hear both singles below.

