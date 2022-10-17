Kanye West is in the news again. And again, it is not for his music or other artistic endeavors. During an episode of Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” Ye claimed that George Floyd died of an overdose from fentanyl as opposed to the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who have been convicted of his murder or with their involvement in it.

In the show, Ye, who appeared wearing a hat that said “2024” on the brim, referenced the Candace Owens documentary, “Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” as the basis for his claims. He begins with a vague mention of Floyd allegedly telling his roommates that “they”…”want a tall guy like me” before reportedly praying for eight minutes. West then alleges that “they” hit him [Floyd] with fentanyl. West said in reference to convicted former officer Derek Chauvin, “the guy’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” before claiming that “mama” was in reference to Floyd’s girlfriend as opposed to his mother, which most had assumed to be the case.

He then ranted against Louis Vuitton and “the Jewish media” for allegedly “blocking me out,” before repeatedly saying “I’m lit.” He also rallied against JP Morgan Chase bank, who cut ties with West earlier this week, despite West’s point that he had not done anything illegal.

While the show’s host, N.O.R.E., appeared to agree with Ye on that final point, he has faced backlash for allowing West to make his claims regarding Floyd without interruption.

In response to West’s interview, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt tweeted the following on Sunday: “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

The full show can be seen here in its unedited entirety: https://drinkchamps.com/episodes/episode-337-w-ye-drinkchamps/.