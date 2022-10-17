Judge Threatens Arrests As Gunna’s Supporters Become Unruly In Court After He’s Denied Bond For Third Time

A judge was forced to threaten onlookers in the courtroom with arrests during the proceedings for Gunna’s bond hearing in his RICO case as the YSL rapper was denied bond for the third time before his trial.

On Thursday, Atlanta judge Ural Glanville denied Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, bond for the third time in the last four months after being named in an 88-page, 57-count indictment in which 24 others are named, including Jeffrey Williams aka Young Thug.

As Judge Glanville revealed his verdict, his decision was met with an outcry from supporters, who the judge threatened with contempt of court charges, in which they would be taken into custody if the outbursts did not cease.

“Although we must respect the Court’s ruling, we know it is wrong,” said Gunna’s attorney Steve Sadow. “Gunna is innocent of the charge against him and should not be in jail pending trial.”

After the decision, celebs, including Kim Kardashian, took to social media to express their disapproval of the judge’s decision. “Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,” said Kim K.

Gunna will remain behind bars until his trial, which is currently scheduled for January 9, 2023.