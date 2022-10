Kanye West Says Drake is ‘Greatest Rapper,’ Doubles Down on Kris Jenner Rumor

Kanye West has named the greatest rapper ever and it is Drake. Speaking on Drink Champs, Ye gave Drake his props but also continued forward with the rumors that Drake and Kris Jenner had an affair.

In response to Ye saying Drake will “fuck ya baby mama’s mama,” West gave a nod to Jenner’s former lover.

“Yeah that was hard,” Ye said. “You know what it mean… Aye, Corey [Gamble] know what it mean.”

