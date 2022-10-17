Known for his raspy vocals and hardcore lyrics, Billy Danze, 1/2 of the iconic duo M.O.P. is back with visuals for his new project Top 5. Exactly what we’ve been waiting for Danze’s solo project brings us the realness William Berkowitz is known for. One of the few rappers we actually believe, the single ‘Purge’ can turn the softest person into a mosh pit master.

While we’ve seen Billy Danze steer his own career working alongside rap giants, he’s anchored himself as a pillar in hip-hop. Performing for sold out crowds and a stable at hip hop shows he recently appeared at the BET Awards and on DJ Cassidy’s infamous mix, Pass the Mic. Always on his pivot, the Brooklyn veteran has solidified his name from the streets to the boardrooms. Releasing hip hop classics over the years such as ‘Cold As Ice’, and ‘Ante Up’ which featured up-and-coming rapper Remy Ma, Billy has always remained ahead of the curve.

Short but sweet, Top 5 leaves no room for disappointment hitting only high notes from beginning to end. Stamped and respected in the music business by your favorite rappers favorite rapper, Danze proves he holds the blueprint for street rap.



CLICK HERE to listen to Top 5!