The much-awaited Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which features Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, is now on Prime Video. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 will debut on November 9 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 nations and territories and will highlight the newest Savage X Fenty looks from the music and fashion sensation.

The annual fashion experience, now in its fourth consecutive year, keeps pushing the envelope and challenging convention. With a fresh all-star lineup of models, actresses, some of the biggest names in music, and more, the ground-breaking event is pushing the bar once more while introducing the most recent Savage X Fenty trends. This year’s presentation combines Emmy-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic spirit of nocturnal nature to create a sensuous fashion fever dream. The show is a must-see visual feast, with a star-studded cast donning the most recent Savage X Fenty designs.

On November 9, customers will be able to purchase items from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection at Savage X Fenty and the Amazon Fashion store. In an ode to individual expression and empowerment, Rihanna’s most recent collection fuses divergent textures, shocking details, and unorthodox sizes to produce a boundary-pushing xperience for everyBODY. offering underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear in sizes XS-4X/XS-XXXXL, as well as bras with band and cup sizes ranging from 30-46 and A-H, respectively (up to 46DDD/42H). For more information, customers can check out Savage X Fenty and the Amazon Fashion Store.

