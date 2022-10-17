Run it Back, a new NBA-focused show hosted by former ESPN employees Michelle Beadle and Chandler Parsons will debut on FanDuel TV, the cable network owned by the top online gaming firm FanDuel, today. Shams Charania, a writer for The Athletic and Stadium Insider, will also frequently join the hosts of Run it Back to share his perspectives and breaking news.

Starting today, Run it Back will be broadcast every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET. It will follow Kay Adams’ morning discussion show Up and Adams on FanDuel TV. With Beadle and Parsons covering the day’s biggest NBA games, intriguing match-ups, and most talked-about storylines from around the league, Run it Back will cover all things NBA. Joining Beadle and Parsons, Charania will provide daily contributions and intriguing news tidbits that he alone can provide. Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky), a well-known NBA content creator, will produce the program and contribute on-air.

“FanDuel TV was designed for viewers to watch and wager and Run it Back will bring a 360° view of the NBA including wagering trends to our audience,” said FanDuel’s Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger. “Every NBA season offers its own unique intrigue and as the narrative of each season unfolds Run it Back will be there every step of the way.”

Advertisement

Along with frequently appearing on Run it Back, Charania will collaborate with FanDuel and only use FanDuel Sportsbook odds when reporting news on social media. In a first for the industry, one of the top NBA writers will use content and tweets to obtain news from an official NBA sportsbook partner. FanDuel and Charania came to an agreement that he would not be allowed to open a FanDuel daily fantasy sports (DFS) or sportsbook account in accordance with the company’s commitment to safer gaming and sports integrity.