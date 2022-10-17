In honor of Drake becoming the first artist to receive 50 billion streams, FC Barcelona wore a special uniform on Sunday, October 16, during their La Liga El Clásico match against Real Madrid.

Drake first shared this unique shirt with his Instagram fans. It features the number 50 on the back. The uniform will be worn on Sunday by the FC Barcelona team.

Speaking about the collaboration, Marc Hazan, VP Partnerships, Spotify said: “We were really excited to celebrate one of the biggest games of the year and mark Drake’s milestone as the first artist to reach 50 billion streams. We’ve always said that we want this partnership to be a celebration of fans, players and artists on a global stage – and there’s no bigger stage than El Clásico.”

You can learn more about the jersey here.