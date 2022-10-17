Congratulations are in order to Toya Johnson and her fiance Robert Rushing who officially tied the knot this past Saturday, October 15, in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California in Sur with their closest friends and family which included ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, Tiny Harris, Monica and Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith, Rashida and of course her daughter Reginae Carter who also caught the bouquet. To say she looked absolutely stunning is an understatement. Shortly after the ceremony, the Mother of two (and her guests) shared moments from the fairytale wedding on Instagram with the caption. “I finally got my fairytale wedding.”She also shared a photo set of her and her new hubby on their big day, captioning the post introducing Mr. & Mrs. RUSHING. 💍.

we could not get enough of looking at her and the entire wedding party on this special day. Take a look at the highlights:

Her dress one of a kind 2-1 custom gown was created by Couture Bridal designer Ese Azenabor The detailed beading had to take hours to place on the dress. Headoiece by SuReina Bridal

Advertisement

Nude makeup with a heavy smokey eye was created by Makeup Artist Be Simply Stunning who didn’t share the products used and hair looks were created by B FLyy Experience who also did not reveal any of her behind-the-scenes beauty secrets.

she also shared photos of her stunning bridal party

and loads of videos of them dancing to Beyonce, a fireworks display, and keeping with her New Orleans tradition included a second-line wedding parade with family and friends. We wish the new couple a lifetime of memories.