The co-host of The View and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg was interviewed by Charlamagne Tha God on this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

Whoopi states in the interview that Sister Act 3 is, in fact, under production, proving the rumors to be genuine. She adds she wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, among many others, to be a part of this sequel, and screenplays are already being written. She also mentioned that Mamie Till, a character in the upcoming film TILL, was originally going to be played by her.