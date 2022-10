Boosie Badazz Sounds Off on Ye Following Drink Champs Episode: ‘I THINK U ON FENTANYL’

Boosie, at one point, swore off from talking about Kanye West, but after the infamous Drink Champs interview aired, he returned with an opinion.

During the now-pulled episode, YE states George Floyd was not murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, he was a victim of fentanyl use. The fabricated statement has sparked a backlash against Drink Champs and Ye.

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

Boosie would hit Twitter and blast Kanye West, stating he thinks Ye is the one on fentanyl.

Tryin to shit on GF N FUCK UP HIS GLORY SMH #really I THINK U ON FENTANYL — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 16, 2022