Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador.

Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.

Just a day earlier, Nike announced the expansion of its athlete family, bringing in Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.

Nike has partnered with outstanding young athletes who are setting the bar now, not just on the court but also in their communities, to continue serving the future of athletes and sport. Each athlete is aware of the effect the sport has had on them, and this understanding has enabled them to start redefining the sport for the following generation.

The eldest son of LeBron James and a senior point guard from Los Angeles, Bronny James is a star performer who is forging his own future.

