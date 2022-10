Cardi B Celebrates 30th Birthday Gift From Beyoncé: ‘I’m About To Pull Up to Her House With Some Vegan Cupcakes’

Cardi B had a banner 30th birthday. In addition to having a Ballin Burlesque bash and receiving a new Patek Phillipe watch from GloRilla, Cardi received a gift from Beyoncé.

Hitting Instagram, Cardi flashed the beautiful set of flowers.

“Oh yeah bitch cause motherfucking Beyoncé sent me some motherfucking flowers,” Cardi said on Instagram. “At this point, I’m about to pull up to her house with some vegan cupcakes or something. Thank you so much.”

