Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

Roxie Washington is acting on behalf of the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, her minor child, to sue Ye. Washington is working alongside Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law in seeking $250 million in damages.

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,” attorney Pat D. Dixon III said.

Also named in the suit are Ye’s “business partners” and “associates.” The suit cites “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.”

After backlash online and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Ye is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel.

The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”

NORE @noreaga texted me that they're taking down the Interview



It's obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they're dealing with…



The Mask Is Off



The House is on FIRE for a reason 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Av3hebnf7L — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) October 17, 2022

On Monday morning, NORE made the New York media rounds in an attempt to explain the interview but also apologize for it happening.

Speaking with The Breakfast Club, N.O.R.E. apologized to the family of George Floyd. During his apology, N.O.R.E. stated the moment was “freedom of speech.”

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

“I just wanna be honest, I support freedom of speech,” N.O.R.E. said. “I support anybody, you know, not being censored. But I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show was so hurtful. And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show. When he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he’ll stop filming, he’ll walk out.”

He added, “I apologize to the George Floyd family. I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.