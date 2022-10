Jack Harlow Set to Host and Perform on Oct. 29 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jack Harlow Set to Host and Perform on Oct. 29 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Days after Megan Thee Stallion took over Saturday Night Live, another young Hip-Hop star is up next. The NBC staple has named Jack Harlow as the host and performer for the Oct. 29 episode.

This will be Harlow’s first time hosting on SNL and the second time as a musical guest.

JACK HARLOW

JACK HARLOW pic.twitter.com/etDR9ZTLgE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022

Ahead of the month-closing performance, Harlow has released a video for “Like A Blade of Grass” from his Come Home the Kids Miss You album.

Advertisement