K-Pop icons BTS have announced a hiatus as all seven members of the group will serve in the Korean military. According to their label and management company, Big Hit, BTS will reunite “around 2025.”

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” Big Hit’s statement reads. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

Kim Seok-jin, known as jin, the oldest member of the group, will enlist first. He will join the military at the end of his solo project’s rollout.

According to NPR, South Kora requires all able-bodied men to serve 18 months by the age of 28 in the protection against constant threats from North Korea.