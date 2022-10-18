Lil Baby is set to return to the top of the Billboard 200. The Quality Control rapper’s latest album, It’s Only Me, is pegged to debut at the No. 1 slot behind 185,000 to 210,000 album equivalent units.

The album is set to be a top 10 debut of the entire calendar year and will become his third NO. 1 album. Previously, his solo debut, My Turn, and his collaborative Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk hit No. 1.

.@lilbaby4PF's #ItsOnlyMe aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 185-210K units first week. It will mark Lil Baby's third #1 album (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) October 15, 2022

It’s Only Me, the eagerly awaited new album by Lil Baby, was released last Friday through Quality Control Music Group, Wolfpack Global Music, and Motown Records. The 23-track album, which follows his groundbreaking 2020 album My Turn, is one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Notable guests on the album include Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lil Baby revealed the album started out at nearly 80 songs. “It was a lot of songs to choose from. That’s how I ended up choosing so many… I’d say maybe 80 songs, but for where I am in my career and how fast things changed for me, I’m almost a completely different person. So in my lyrics, you could hear a major elevation.”

Baby’s Platinum-certified single “In A Minute,” which peaked at #1 on Urban & Rhythmic radio, is prominently included on It’s Only Me. A new video for the highlight single, “California Breeze,” which features Lil Baby cruising down the Golden Coast and reflecting on what is valuable to protect and realizing what relationships fulfill, is released alongside the album.

“For some reason, I just heard ‘California Breeze,'” Baby said of the single. “It’s like, the harmonizing in the back, it just was saying ‘California Breeze’ to me. Even though it is not saying that for some reason I just got ‘California Breeze’ out of it. I recorded it in L.A., so maybe that’s why too.”

Days ago, Lil Baby dropped off the single and video, “Heyy.” In the new video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Baby flexes with diamonds in his own lavish empire.

Speaking with Apple Music, the new album is the full collection, as Lil Baby will sidestep a deluxe edition.

“I’m not going to try to do a Deluxe,” Lil Baby said. “I’m just going let that rock out, let that be it. I think I just want to go on and get it out there. I had them waiting so long, I don’t even want to prolong it no more. Go on and knock this whole It’s Only Me out, and come on out with another album.”

The entire album can be heard below.