The NBA and State Farm® have collaborated on the State Farm Assist Tracker initiative for the last seven seasons. By providing $5 for each assist produced, the effort converts on-court NBA assists into off-court assistance for STEAM education and technology in classrooms and after-school programs all around the county. Since its start, the program has helped 81 towns around the nation by raising over $2.7M in support of those initiatives.

A total of five schools and after-school programs across the nation received grants totaling more than $300,000 from the 2021–22 NBA regular season, including Avant Garde Academy (Hollywood, FL), Boys & Girls Club of Harlem (New York, NY), Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA), Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri (Joplin, MO), and Mayfair School (Cleveland, OH).

Seth Curry of the Brooklyn Nets surprised the youngsters at the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem last night, and they received a $100,000 grand prize as a result of their success. Curry unveiled two new, renovated spaces for STEAM learning and development alongside State Farm agents.

The Youth Assist Tracker Challenge, which encourages STEAM learning and asks students to think about their individual effect on their community, gives children around the nation the chance to apply for the grant. Students learn about practical STEAM applications over the five lessons in this cooperation with Learn Fresh, which also encourages them to become better members of their organizations and local communities.

Each school will use its individual funding to expand its STEAM initiatives and increase community and student involvement.