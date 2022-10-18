The Detroit Pistons 2022–23 brand campaign tip-off spot, “Different by Design,” made its debut today.

The “Different by Design” commercial, which Big Sean narrates, explains what makes Detroit, Detroit — a city built on purposefully being different and embracing a uniqueness unlike any other community — as well as how Detroit Basketball has always been intentionally built, with a focus on toughness and a blue-collar mentality, making it different from every other NBA team.

“Different by Design” reminds viewers of Detroit’s identity as a city built on the auto industry, Motown music, and hard work on and off the court. It is told from the perspective of following the Pistons’ opening night basketball through a journey of the city and features cameos from Pistons legends Ben Wallace and Dave Bing, tap dancer and future Pistons court muralist Rick Williams, and muralist Tony Lee.

Before arriving at its final destination, Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Detroit Pistons basketball team, the advertisement also shows renowned Detroit sights and architecture, such as The Spirit of Detroit, the Horace E. Dodge Fountain, and the Guardian Building. Big Sean emphasizes once more that Detroit isn’t “different because they say so, we’re different by design” as he launches the ball into the air to signal the start of the 2022–23 season.

The Detroit Pistons 2022–23 season begins on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena against the Orlando Magic. You can see the spot below.