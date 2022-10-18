The 2022-23 NBA season tips off tonight and marks the return of Kevin Durant’s The ETCs Show for season 3.

In the latest episode, KD discusses his outlook as he begins the 16th season of his NBA career and what it’s been like running with youthful talent as an experienced player.

Also covered by KD are the major preseason topics, such as the conflict between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Russell Westbrook’s shifting role with the Lakers, and Zion Williamson’s comeback.

Durant anticipates reaching the 30,000-point mark and starting to think about how that accomplishment will place him among NBA luminaries.

Finally, he discusses Lil Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, before delving into pop culture. Kevin also discusses his most significant offseason purchase, his new dog, Seven.

You can see the full episode below.