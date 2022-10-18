Paolo Banchero, a forward with the Orlando Magic, has joined the Jordan Brand family. After finishing his rookie season with the Duke Blue Devils, where he won conference Rookie of the Year and was awarded a consensus second-team All-American, Banchero was selected first overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

“The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me,” says Banchero. “I grew up wearing Jordans, and to now be a part of his brand is really a dream come true.”

Banchero joins an outstanding basketball lineup on Jordan Brand that includes players like Luka Doni of the Dallas Mavericks, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, and others. They make up the newest group of talented players who are advancing the game.

Advertisement

You can see the story behind Paolo’s first film with Jordan Brand at Helvetia Tavern below.