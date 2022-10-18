With Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me running it up on the charts, the rapper has dropped off a new video for “Stand On It.”

The new video shows Baby arriving at what appears to be a forest preserve, where he gets his fit right before hopping on ATVs and kicking up dirt.

Lil Baby is set to return to the top of the Billboard 200. The Quality Control rapper’s latest album, It’s Only Me, is pegged to debut at the No. 1 slot behind 185,000 to 210,000 album equivalent units.

Advertisement

The album is set to be a top 10 debut of the entire calendar year and will become his third NO. 1 album. Previously, his solo debut, My Turn, and his collaborative Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk hit No. 1.

.@lilbaby4PF's #ItsOnlyMe aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 185-210K units first week. It will mark Lil Baby's third #1 album (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) October 15, 2022

The entire album can be heard below.