Reebok and Concepts, a Boston-based retailer of sneakers and streetwear, have announced its joint Question Mid collection, which pays homage to Allen Iverson’s 1996 draft class, his first signature shoe, and the year Concepts opened its first location. Before its broader release on October 22 via Reebok.com and select stores, the Concepts x Reebok Question Mid ($170, GZ6151) is only available via Concepts on October 21.

The 1996 draft class, led by Iverson, turned out to be one of the best in league history, filled with elite talent, many of whom would go on to become hoop legends in their own right. The worlds of street, skate and fashion would all come together in one special shopping experience when Concepts first opened its doors in the same year.

“Having partnered with Reebok in the past, it’s a full circle moment, but also the biggest to date in our storied history,” commented Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. “The significance of the Question model goes beyond design. Both Iverson and Reebok took a chance on one another, and Concepts has never taken the easy route.”

Reebok Concepts Iverson

The Concepts x Reebok Question Mid honors the distinguished class of ’96 and marks the beginning of culturally significant story arcs for both Concepts and Iverson with strong, multi-color execution.

Key design components of the shoe include an original red toe box, a mixed-materials upper (leather, synthetic, and textile), a custom “Have You Seen Him” sock liner, asymmetrical “9” (left) and “6” (right) graphics on the heel, Concepts x Reebok logo lockup at the Achilles, and an original ice-rubber outsole protecting an interlocking asymmetrical Concepts logo.

Reebok Concepts Allen Iverson

“While the design dives deep into Iverson as a rookie and his outstanding draft class, the hidden – or not so hidden – meaning is that it’s unapologetically loud, a nod to AI’s style,” continued Hassan. “We couldn’t collaborate on Question without inserting some aspect of how impactful he was off the court. We favored the risk taker, so it’s not for the faint of heart.”

