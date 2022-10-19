Underground veteran Dax Mpire returns with “La Voix De Voltaire” (The Voice of Voltaire). Entirely produced by Mr Sla{sh} from Paris, France and featuring lyrical juggernauts Rj Payne, Supreme Cerebral, Innocent?, Flash, and Ark Medina. From beginning to end, the cinematic production, and Dax’s consistent lyrical prowess make for a well balanced and intricately put together work of art. With bars like – “So I grind like life depending on it ,

Bobbing weaving on tracks,

Like Jada, Jigga, and Kendrick on it,

I always a threat so I put whatever on it,

Went and lit the fire in the kitchen

And put the kettle on it!” Dax’s wordplay and delivery is still top tier. Check out “La Voix De Voltaire” (The Voice Of Voltaire) for Hiphop in the purest form.