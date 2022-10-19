Joe Freshgoods and New Balance Launch 'Performance Art' Collection with New 993 Sneakers

The latest campaign from Joe Freshgoods and New Balance, “Performance Art,” also directed by the longtime collaborator, is the last chapter of a full-color story that drew inspiration from vintage and pastel palettes. Brand ambassadors Storm Reid, Jaden Smith, and Zach LaVine are featured in the marketing video and speak about how they express their creativity and give back to their communities. Other eminent musicians, actors, and artists are also included in the promotion. Starting on Oct. 21, 2022, the New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 993 will be marketed globally for a suggested retail price of $200 USD.

Joe Robinson drew inspiration for this collection from the classic 990 series silhouette and reworked the hues through a pastel perspective. Powder Pink, Robinson’s preferred color, and Arctic Blue are the three new pastel colors. The classic shape, first introduced as a running shoe, quickly became a fashion mainstay and had a greater lifestyle appeal. Robinson adopted this silhouette for “Performance Art” through self-expression, the practice of taking something and making it your own.

“This project is the end of a chapter. If you line up all of my shoes that I’ve designed with New Balance you’ll notice the complimenting colorways— the 992, Outside Clothes, Inside Voices, and now Performance Art,” said Joe “Freshgoods” Robinson. “It represents my journey. When I first started

working with New Balance, I didn’t know it was going to go this far, if this was a book the 993’s would complete the first chapter. It’s a combination of all of my shoes put into a pack. So, Performance Art is my rendition of working with New Balance and the final chapter of this color story.”

You can see the entire collection below.