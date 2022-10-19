Exclusively on Amazon Music and Prime Video, Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out performance on October 22 at the Accor Arena in Paris as part of his The Big Steppers Tour will be streamed live. The occasion will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the widely acclaimed Lamar album good kid, m.A.A.d city‘s release. He achieved international praise for the triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album, which also got him seven nominations for the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Fans will get a unique glimpse of Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, during the webcast.

Fans may watch the livestream for free on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and the Amazon Music app when it goes live on October 22 at 2 p.m. ET. The webcast will also include Grammy Award-winning musician Baby Keem and pgLang’s Tanna Leone performances. After the streaming event, Lamar’s performance will be accessible on Prime Video on demand.

The extensive international tour, which is being organized by Live Nation and presented by Rotation, the hip-hop, and R&B division of Amazon Music, has already visited North America and is currently making stops in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia before coming to an end in New Zealand on December 16 and 17 with a performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music. “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. “We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity.”