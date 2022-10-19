Actor Isaiah Washington, who starred opposite Aaliyah in ‘Romeo Must Die’, implied in an interview on Vlad TV that she was mature for her age and in control of her relationship with R. Kelly.

Singer Aaliyah married R. Kelly in 1994 when she was 15 years old and the singer was 27. While many believe that Kelly preyed on the late star when she was just a teenager, Washington claimed in the interview that she was not a victim. He admitted that he had a “crush” on the then-21-year-old “mysterious” singer while filming Romeo Must Die, in part to her being so “mature.”

Speaking on the infamous Aaliyah/R. Kelly relationship, Washington said that he believes she was in control due to her mature personality. “She was very in control of her being, but she was a businesswoman too. Super smart,” he said. “I think she was in control of that situation even at her age.”

Advertisement

“She was 15 going on 30, so she was in control of that whole situation,” he later added. “I don’t judge her, but she was very smart and very mature and very in control of her situation. I don’t believe one minute that Aaliyah was made to do anything that Aaliyah didn’t want to do.”

Watch the video below.

Thoughts?