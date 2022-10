Benny The Butcher is counting his blessings after his family managed to escape a fire at his Buffalo home.

Benny hit social media and revealed the damage of his home. According to HipHopDX, Benny was in Los Angeles at the time but the mother of his child was able to escape.

“We good, I was in L.A. and India made it out that motherfucker ASAP,” Benny can be heard saying in the video.

Advertisement