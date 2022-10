DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg Team for New Mixtape, ‘Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It’

DJ Drama is following up on his promise of new music, teaming with Snoop Dogg for the new mixtape, Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It.

The new project has 13 songs and blends Snoop with Juicy J, Dave East, Trinidad James, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger and members of the Death Row Records roster.

You can hear the new release below, and be sure to return tomorrow to hear Drama’s collaboration with Jeezy, Snofall.

