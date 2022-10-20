The Gumbo brand is renowned for helping NFL players cope with pain by creating alternatives for opioid pain medication and has been one of the sponsors for the award-winning podcast, Drink Champs. Founded by Karim Butler and Alexis Major-Allison, the Black-owned cannabis brand focuses on community-based wealth to advance the creativity and elevation of the culture.

The Gumbo brand owners are no strangers to partnering with major brands and artists as the trendy cannabis brand is gearing up for its partnership with the infamous Cookies store. On Thursday, the brand announced the launch of its brand ambassador Cannabis pens, including Noreaga’s Ceviche, Lil Meech’s “Meech,” and more. It is set to open in NYC.

Top musicians such as Meek Mill, Migos, Dave East, Fabolous, and others have publicly endorsed the cannabis strain.

Butler and Allison founded the Gumbo brand with hopes of creating a product that would allow NFL players to use Gumbo products instead of opioids for pain. Still, it has become one of the leading cannabis brands in the Hip Hop Community, creating an alternative line of income for the Black community.