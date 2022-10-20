Kanye West has taken his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts to Skid Row. Teaming with controversial figure Ian Connor, Ye had loads of his shirts delivered to homeless people in Skid Row.

A voice in the background of a video shared on Connor’s page says, “Courtesy of Kanye West.”

Fans in cars can be seen holding up and examining the shirt while others are receiving them out the back of a sprinter van.

Advertisement

You can see the video below.

Load 1 – Skid Röw pic.twitter.com/F9Fh4KGlzp — Ian Connor (@souljaian) October 17, 2022

In other Ye news, he has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.

Roxie Washington is acting on behalf of the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, her minor child, to sue Ye. Washington is working alongside Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law in seeking $250 million in damages.

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,” attorney Pat D. Dixon III said.

Also named in the suit are Ye’s “business partners” and “associates.” The suit cites “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.”