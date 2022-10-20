The ‘P Valley’ Star kept it all the way real yesterday in a very vulnerable moment on social, the actress and new mom posted a mirror selfie on Instagram yesterday. Posing in her bra, panties, and sweats halfway down she proudly showed off her post-baby body, and admitted to her fans that the “snap back” is definitely real and all that goes with it, including the stretch, marks. The new mom wanted to show the world that you can be and feel beautiful even through your imperfections and that even post-baby beauty is a journey. In a very real moment she wrote to her 2.7 million followers:

I was going back and forth on posting…But then I was like F$&@ it, somebody has to keep it real (it’s my duty to moms)! Not every woman snaps back without hard work. This is coming from a person whom everyone thought was going to snap back with no stretch marks (beautiful stories). I just wouldn’t feel like my authentic self to continue posting and hiding who I am today.l I’m not perfect neither is my body, I’m a mother, and I AM PERFECTLY me !!! Love yourself through it all & KEEP IT SEXY!

Miracle Watts and her boyfriend Tyler Lepley welcomed their first child together, a boy Xi Lei Lepley, a few weeks ago. Announcing the baby on her Instagram with a caption that read, “My Kings. 🖤.”

