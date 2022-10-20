NBA® 2K23 Season 2 will begin this Friday, according to a recent announcement from 2K, which will include new content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W that will get fans in the Halloween mood. Hip-hop musician J. Cole, a multi-platinum Grammy Award winner, handpicks 20 songs for Season 2 and debuts new Dreamville clothing.

NBA 2K23 Season 2 J. Cole

In NBA 2K23 Season 2, players will follow Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns as he travels from the scorching Phoenix through the Wild West in an attempt to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy by taking on opponents like the Golden State Warriors, the defending champions.

Additional updates include a Trick-or-Treating night out, more spooky activities in The City and on the G.O.A.T. Boat, a new court, new artwork, a special skeleton suit, and a Jabbawockeez outfit as a Level 40 reward are all new features in MyCAREER. The first Dark Matter cards are available on MyTEAM, along with new rewards, events, and moments. Following notable NBA performances in real life, players can enter the game to experience new Moment Agendas and associated prizes. The Moments Rewind group in the Skill Challenges section also offers additional weekly content. There are also more methods to complete Trophy Case collections, updated Seasons card themes, and the option to use the Devin Booker Level 40 prize, which is accessible as a Pink Diamond and features his playmaking abilities all around, to put together a lineup that stands out.

New challenges, community prizes like Los Angeles Sparks Heroine Shorts, and monthly The W Online goodies like a Tamika Catchings Coach Card are just a few of The Wadditions. 60 WNBA player jerseys are being released this year by NBA 2K23 in the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Chelsea Grey and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, together with Sylvia Fowles and Ariel Powers of the Minnesota Lynx franchise, Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun, and the 2022 WNBA Championship combo Chelsea Grey and A’ja Wilson, are the season 2’s top performers.

NBA 2K23 players will have the chance to hear the exclusive in-game debuts of new tracks by Dave East, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Connie Diamond feat. Dame D.O.L.L.A. throughout this Season before their full releases on streaming platforms, as well as a curated playlist of 20 tracks from DREAMER cover star J. Cole. A beat from Grammy Award-winning producer BoogzDaBeast is featured in the first NBA 2K Producer Series entry, which is another way that Season 2 encourages the community to display its own creativity. While playing the game, users can record their own verses over the beat and post them to social media.

For all the details for Season 2 of NBA 2K23, check out the latest Courtside Report.