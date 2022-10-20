Basketball has returned, and as part of their ongoing partnership with the Bulls, global all-in-one purchasing provider Klarna is providing Bulls fans with the best tools to improve their gameday experience with the Bulls Mobile App. Fans will be able to order specific Bulls apparel from the Madhouse Team Store through the Bulls Mobile App and have it delivered right to their seat during a game at the United Center for the first time ever. In addition to providing in-seat delivery for a carefully curated selection of team gear, Klarna will serve as the Bulls’ “Item of the Game” presenting partner.

“As the team’s Official Shopping Partner, we’re excited to work with the Bulls to bring “Smoooth Delivery” to fans in the United Center through the Bulls Mobile App, making shopping easier than ever before so that they don’t have to miss a second of the action,” said Megan Gokey, Head of B2C Marketing, North America, Klarna. “Our two brands each share a commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to interact with fans, so we are excited to bring this new in-arena offering to life while also giving fans at home the tools they need to enhance their viewing experience with a shoppable collection from our ambassador, Zach LaVine.”

Fans can start using the Bulls App’s in-seat delivery feature, which supports Klarna’s well-liked Pay-in-4 payment option, at the team’s first home regular-season game on Saturday, October 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Customers who use Klarna to make a “Smooth Delivery” purchase of the “Item of the Game” will additionally get an extra present inside their Klarna gift bag.

“We look forward to bringing this new feature to fans at the United Center in partnership with Klarna. Providing fans an opportunity to purchase Bulls gear without missing any game action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the gameday experience, “ said Bulls Executive Vice President, Revenue & Strategy Matt Kobe. “As we prepare for the upcoming season, we are excited to continue collaborating with Klarna to create legendary experiences for fans.”

Through a different collaboration with Zach LaVine, Klarna will compile a selection of Zach’s preferred Bulls clothing and accessories for sale within the Klarna app. To improve fans’ gameday experience at home, the collection will also contain Bulls-branded products like travel coffee mugs, popcorn makers, coolers, and more. In a social media post promoting the collection, Zach will encourage fans to prepare for game day with Klarna and provide a chance to win tickets to the home opener by responding to the post and Klarna.

“Arriving at the stadium on game day is a chance for us players to express ourselves through fashion and style and show off our favorite fits. I’ve noticed the same can be said for fans too – they love coming to the game decked out in the best Bulls gear and showcasing their fandom in creative ways while cheering us on,” said All-Star and Klarna Ambassador Zach LaVine. “That is why I am passionate about helping our fans get game day ready and I’m excited to share some of my favorite team merch and other essentials through my custom collection on the Klarna app. This way, no matter where our fans are, they can have access to everything they need to support the team they love this season and look good doing it.”

Zach LaVine’s collection is available here for fans and buyers. Bulls supporters may now take use of Klarna’s all-in-one buying service and well-liked Pay in 4 option thanks to their multi-year agreement with the Bulls.