It’s homecoming season, and that means some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are making visits to HBCUs to perform and party with students. 21 Savage was booked for the joint Morehouse and Spelman homecoming and brought a special guest with him, Drake.

During their time on the stage, Drake and 21 performed “Knife Talk” before going through a run of solo records.

You can see clips from the performance below.

GOT THIS SHIT IN 4K 🗡 pic.twitter.com/HZaL4zKf6z — DJ BJ (@RealDJBJ) October 20, 2022