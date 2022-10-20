Child sex abuse allegations dismissed and behind him, popular comedian Aries Spears returns to stand-up comedy with the release of a two-and-half-hour stand-up set last Saturday (Oct.8) to his 88,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Recorded at The Chicago Improv, the looped full show sees the comedian spend the entire set roasting the crowd. Spears released a live show prior to this in September 2021 at the same venue on YouTube. Watch the full show above.

Spears’s stand-up marks the first new footage since the comedic actor and fellow actress Tiffany Haddish’s involvement in a lawsuit of sexually harassing and abusing an anonymous woman and her brother as children filed last August. The case was dismissed in September in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, but not before Haddish would claim she lost all of her upcoming acting jobs due to the lawsuit.

Spears’s stand-up video joins a new trend of comics taking their full show content to their respective channels on YouTube, with Ali Siddiq releasing his stand-up special, The Domino Effect, on his YouTube channel last May. Siddiq’s special has accumulated over 5 million views on YouTube since its release.

Merely days following the release of his full show at the Improv, Spears’s looped set has already amassed over 50,000 streams on YouTube. Upon the video’s release, he announced an upcoming nationwide comedy tour.