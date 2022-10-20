Freddie Gibbs is currently making the rounds in promoting his $oul $old $eperately album. His latest media stop was at L.A. Leakers were he performed a freestyle over “This Can’t Be Life” by the trio of legends JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel and Scarface.

Before he floats in the freestyle, Gibbs has some words for DJ Akademiks.

Two weeks ago, Freddie Gibbs delivered his major label debut album $oul $old $eperately. The new album released between ESGN and Warner Records features Pusha T, Rick Ross, Offset, and more.

The new album arrives with a video for the single “Space Rabbit,” taking Gangsta Gibbs to the desert with the title character.

$oul $old $eperately commemorates 15+ years of Gibbs proving himself as a sharp, incredibly introspective writer and acrobatic rapper capable of finding niches in any type of track.

You can tap into the new album below.