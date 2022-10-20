Ye Files Trademark for “Tremendez” Taunt and Another Phrase From His Instagram Screenshots

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is returning back to business after being on the receiving end of a lawsuit. The billionaire is taking his Instagram messages “Good to hear from you bitch” and “Tremendez” to the trademarking office. Ye typed both during a disagreement with former friend Tremaine Emory.

The messages were shared in text, and Ye would go on to get a shirt with “Tremendez” placed on the tee. Ye would also share a graphic of Emory’s Ye-given nickname in the Supreme design. According to TMZ, Emory is the creative director at Supreme.

You can see Ye in variations of the Tremendez tee below.

Ye made a parody of the Supreme Chucky Tee which says Tremendez instead of Supreme 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oeTmNA881y — Supreme Drops (@dropsdotgg) October 14, 2022