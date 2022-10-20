The artist formerly known as Kanye West is returning back to business after being on the receiving end of a lawsuit. The billionaire is taking his Instagram messages “Good to hear from you bitch” and “Tremendez” to the trademarking office. Ye typed both during a disagreement with former friend Tremaine Emory.
The messages were shared in text, and Ye would go on to get a shirt with “Tremendez” placed on the tee. Ye would also share a graphic of Emory’s Ye-given nickname in the Supreme design. According to TMZ, Emory is the creative director at Supreme.
You can see Ye in variations of the Tremendez tee below.
