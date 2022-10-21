Alicia Keys announces the release of Santa Baby, her first-ever Christmas album, on Nov. 4 only through Apple Music in spatial audio.

Seven well-known holiday standards are reimagined in a soulful, raw, and contemporary manner on the 11-track album, along with four of Keys’ own original compositions. This summer, when Alicia was performing throughout Europe on a sold-out tour, the album was recorded. The debut song from the album, “December Back 2 June,” will be available on Oct. 28.

“I love this music! It feels so good!” says Keys. “I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

