#ARMANISZN is now a reality with the release of Armani Caesar’s The Liz 2 following the release of the standout singles “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” starring Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks, “Paula Deen” featuring Westside Gunn, and “Diana” featuring Kodak Black. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Kodak Black, Daringer, Camouflage Monk, Denny Laflare, and Beatking all contribute to The Liz 2‘s production and guest performances. The Liz 2 is set to place Caesar into stardom.

“It’s been a long time coming. The Liz 2 displays my growth lyrically, sonically, vocally and as a woman,” Armani says of the album. “I’m more vulnerable in my music this time around. I put blood sweat and tears (and a couple years) into this project. It’s a body of work that is timeless, and still can measure up among the greats; male OR female.”

You can hear the new album courtesy of Griselda/GXFR Records below.

Advertisement