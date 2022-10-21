STARZ has ordered 10 episodes of its hugely successful and critically acclaimed drama series P-Valley for a third season. The series is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall.

The domestic average for P-Valley‘s second season is currently close to 10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms, an increase of +23% over season one over the same period. The popularity of season two has propelled P-Valley to the top position as STARZ’s biggest show.

“‘P-Valley’ continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley.’ With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire,” said Katori Hall. “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”