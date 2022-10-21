With SNOFALL, the brand-new album out today via Def Jam Recordings, JEEZY and his longtime collaborator and fellow rap great DJ Drama revive their historic Gangsta Grillz connection. EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and Lil Durk are featured as special guests on the 16-track album.

Drama and Jeezy gave a preview of the release of the new single “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” The new single is produced by Helluva and comes with a JonnyRaw-directed video filmed outside Magic City.

The single is the second drop from DJ Drama’s forthcoming album, which will release later this year. Previously, Drama released “FOREVER,” featuring Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey.

You can hear the new release and see the video below.