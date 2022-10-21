Rihanna introduced the newest addition to the Savage Fenty X collection on Wednesday, Savage X Fenty Sport. The intimate brand announced its venture into activewear with a complete lineup of sweat-ready must-haves with the help of longtime Fenty collaborator and sportswear designer Adam Selman, Although many speculated that she would be dropping new music after announcing her performance at the Superbowl LVII halftime show, the new mom had other plans. The collection described as “Sexy, Functional Fashion’ includes low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, jumpsuits, and bodysuits in vibrant shades like royal blue and neon green, and bold prints—including a multi-colored leopard print for the line’s launch.

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” Rihanna tells Vogue of the new line “For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

Advertisement

The Collection will include a range of sizes from XS to 4X and retail from $40 to $109. The Fenty X Sport collection will be available online on November 9.