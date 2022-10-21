The newest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 NHL teams were presented today by adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL). adidas and the NHL® worked with teams this year to create brand-new Reverse Retro jerseys that pay homage to particular significant moments in each Club’s history, building on the popularity of the 2020 initiative.

The adidas Reverse Retro 2022 ADIZERO jerseys for this season include some of the most amazing patterns yet, as well as some colors that have never been seen on ice. When the 2022–23 NHL season gets underway in November, all clubs will wear the new uniforms. There will also be several adidas Reverse Retro matchup evenings, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins–Buffalo Sabres game on November 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide,” said Dan Near, Senior Director at adidas Hockey. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

Advertisement

Teams from throughout the league will resurrect Stanley Cup-winning uniforms from championship seasons as well as cherished trademarks from bygone decades for the 2022 iteration of Reverse Retro. The ingenuity of this year’s Reverse Retro designs will have Clubs competing for the best spot in the jersey power rankings, from the stunningly bold ’90s stripes to the recently updated classic emblems.

“The Reverse Retro 2022 program, our latest collaboration with adidas and all 32 teams, celebrates the intersection of lifestyle, culture and of course hockey with a youthful, fan-forward focus,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “Each design captures the team’s unique spirit that connects the past with the future. We look forward to rekindling the passionate discussion and debate among team fanbases that this simultaneous launch of all 32 designs is sure to generate.”

The adidas invention Primegreen, a line of high-performance fabrics with a minimum of 50% recycled content, is used to create the Reverse Retro 2022 ADIZERO jerseys.. Throughout the 2022–23 NHL season, each team will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey on numerous occasions, including during unique head-to-head matches beginning Nov. 2 and extending into early 2023.

Exclusive to adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, and team shops, the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jerseys for all 32 NHL teams go on sale Nov. 15 for $190–240 in the U.S. and $210–260 in Canada, with expanded availability at other retailers beginning Nov. 20.