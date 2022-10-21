Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35 Ventures empire is continuing to expand behind the purchase of a Major League Pickleball expansion team. The team is set to compete in the forthcoming 2023 MLP season.

“35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” said Kleiman. “We can’t wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.”

The ownership group has a demonstrated history of making profitable investments in up-and-coming teams and leagues in numerous sports. By managing its squad like a full-time business, including everything from player relations to marketing, sponsorships, and merchandising, 35V intends to further develop the expanding brand of MLP. Additionally, 35V is in a special position to open up a market for both their team and the league as a whole through Boardroom, their highly regarded media network.

“Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, and 35V are going to be game-changing partners for Major League Pickleball,” said MLP Founder and CEO Steve Kuhn. “They not only bring passion for the game, but also unrivaled expertise to help us to continue to grow. We’re especially excited about their plans to bring pickleball to underserved communities – something they have done with basketball for years.”

Through their relationship, MLP and 35V will spread the game throughout the neighborhood via 35V’s “Build It and They Will Ball” program. By renovating basketball courts in numerous locations around the world, the program has so far had a significant impact.

Other MLP team owners and partners include basketball greats LeBron James, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love; 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady; former World No. 1 tennis player Kim Clijsters; Super Bowl champion Drew Brees; businessman Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee); well-known lecturer and research professor Brené Brown; co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Marc Lasry; former World No. 4 tennis player James Blake; and Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant.