Tichina Arnold (CBS’ The Neighborhood, Martin) is set to host the first-of-its-kind Paramount Music Showcase later this month. The award-winning actress and singer have displayed her vocal prowess and musical ability throughout her career. Now she has been tapped by Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios to host and help usher in the rising talent of the next generation.

“I am delighted and honored to be hosting the Paramount Music Showcase in New York this year, as it is the perfect mixture of two of my favorite things – New York and music,” said Tichina Arnold. “It means so much for me to be able to play a part in rooting on the next generation of talent.”

The showcase will shine a light on three emerging artists, who will get the opportunity to galvanize the attention of some of music and media’s most influential figures.

Meet The Artists

Pardo, Rellz, and Synead have been selected as the three emerging finalists. Pardo is an artist, music producer, and composer from Cajicá, Colombia, whose musical influences come from urban pop, dembow, and reggaeton.

Hailed as New York’s best-kept secret, Rellz is The Long Island Native’s darkest moments in the city end up illuminating the brightest moments in his music.

Synead is a queer poly-disciplinary performance artist & expressionist based in New York City. She has been honored by the NAACP as a history maker in her crucial role in community organizations. She has been a keynote speaker at Harvard’s Alumni of Color Conference regarding social justice and organizing Millions March NYC.

The artists will each be mentored by music industry veterans Charlie Adelman (Marketing Director, Crush Music), Bianca Nicole Edwards (Director of Marketing, Roc Nation), and Jessie Maldonado (SVP, Promotion & Operations, RCA Records).

The Paramount Music Showcase is set to take place on Thursday, October 27, at Chelsea Music Hall in New York City.