Vlive Quis is certainly one to know in Detroit. The Motor City is known for its historic musical prowess dating back to the days of Motown, but unlike those who venture into music, V Live Quis’ journey was a bit different.

“I didn’t get to understand and enjoy the music scene until I was 18-year-old,” he says.

The West Side native experienced a lot of his adolescence in foster care. When he was of age, he began to explore different opportunities that led him to create Instagram pages that would gain substantial attraction.

“When I saw that people would comment on videos I posted, I knew I had something there,” he says.

From there many people began to request and ask for music promotion. Quis began to conceptualize a vision that would use his platform to help elevate Detroit’s upcoming artists.

“There’s something about music that fills my spirit,” said Quis.

“I put out a mixtape, Detroit Warriors, back in August on my DJ Khaled vibe. Only one established artist from the city was on there, which was Sada Baby.”

The other artists included Yay-Nx, Wildbabs, Motown Ty and TrapBaby Reach to name a few.

Vlive Quis looked to help establish internal traction around artists who typically get overlooked when it comes to Detroit’s sound.

As one of the go-to people in Detroit for music, entertainment and promotion, Quis takes action with humility and community at top of mind.

“I only want to be the one to inspire and bring everyone from the community together,” says Vlive Quis.

With that mindset, the sky is the limit for one of Detroit’s native leaders.