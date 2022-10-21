Future just released the music video for “MASSAGING ME” another banger from his I NEVER LIKED YOU album.

This time, Future shows up for “MASSAGING ME” surrounded by bikini-clad models. The video plays up to its name, being shot with hazy, vibrant filters and featuring the legend rapping directly to the camera.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, Future gave a historic performance, delivering a surreal, theatrical performance of his hit “Love You Better” from his record-breaking #1 album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Notably, Travis Scott served as creative director of the performance from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Future just earned accolades from the RIAA in honor of having over 95 million copies certified so far in his career. As he approaches 100 million units granted (including US sales and streaming), this honor stands out since it includes 9 albums and 68 distinct songs. According to the RIAA, this figure is one of the biggest in the 65-year history of the program.

You can see the new video below.