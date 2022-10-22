Heavyweight boxing superstar Deontay Wilder goes from the ring to the music industry with the release of his debut music video, “Everytime” featuring his fiance, Telli Swift, and brother, Marsellos Wilder.

Directed by Andre Ladon, better known as Lord Dre, the debut video stars the Bronze Bomber and bride-to-be frolicking between the sheets and corridors of their lavish mansion as he raps about the joy she brings him every moment they are together. Throughout warm embraces, Deontay — who dons a variety of signature fight entry outfits — woos a stunning Telli over the Spanish guitar-driven production with blushing lovey-dovey lyrics like, “Everytime I’m around you, girl, you make my mood change/ And everytime I’m around you, girl, you make my soul sang / I’m in love, baby / Girl, you drive me crazy…”

Upon the video’s release, Telli Swift would take to the YouTube comments to praise her leading man with heart-eyed face emojis and the message, “We kilt that! Soooo proud of you!!”

Since its release, the debut visual has been met with positive reviews from fans. Here are what some fans thought of Wilder’s debut:

“Bro this was so random and caught me off guard! This shit jam,” wrote user Antonio W in a comment on YouTube. “Man what you gonna do if this takes off? You’ve shown the world how much you care about people even though you’re one of the most brutal punchers the sport has ever seen. Maybe it’s time to hang them up and do this because people are going to want more.”

“I like this.. the mood is great the flow and lyrics make the theme so much better and the video was relevant to the song.. I like it,” wrote Chris Chandler 513 on YouTube.

Cesky Allington writes: “Great song Champ! You representing a whole continent of people. Thank you for being our Champion. God bless you and your family.

“I’m loving the afrobeat tune. Connecting to your roots,” says one user. Then another user quickly follows up with, “Hits in the Ring and Outside of it.”

“Props to The People’s Champ. Not just dropping bodies, he’s dropping hits now,” says user MTA EightFive.



News broke of the 43-2-1 former champion experimenting with music last October — according to The Sun. “Everytime” made its debut last June. Produced by Tuscaloosa’s own M16Beats, “Everytime” is available on all streaming platforms via BombZquad Productions.

Deontay Wilder is fresh off a return victory following a brutal first-round knockout of opponent Robert Helenus on October 15 at Barclays Center. Helenus was the 37-year-old’s first fight since the loss to Tyson Fury in October 2021. Wilder has told several media outlets he plans to fight three times a year with the plan to retire at 40.