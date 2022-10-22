Brooklyn emcee Rock (also known as the Rockness Monsta) shares his sophomore album Ether Rocks.

Produced entirely by Harlem’s own (Nas’s “Ether”, Jim Jones’s “Pop Champagne”, etc.), the project sees Rock’s ominous tone and sharp flow transposed from the traditional Boom-Bap beats of Da Beatminerz and others, into a sonic backdrop that retains grit yet bolsters an updated and more sophisticated style from the legendary emcee.

Since making his mark in the ‘90s through the early aughts as a part of the

legendary Boot Camp Clik and one half of “Da Incredible Rap Team” and duo Heltah Skeltah, Rock is solidified as one of the most distinct voices in Hip Hop.

Ether Rocks offers a modest expansion of what fans have grown to understand about Rock, both the man and the lyricist.

“Dope is dope. I’m trying to break out of the underground rap box and ease into ‘grown man rap’. This album is basically my way of showing y’all more sides to myself musically and conceptually. A lot of our culture wants you to do the same thing over and over. That’s understandable but not realistic as we are forever evolving as human beings. So, while I continue to serve jedi level barbarian bars, I’m adding some things to the menu. Plus, Ron Browz is a lowkey genius and needs to be celebrated more,” Rock detailed on his second solo project.

The 12-track LP follows 2017’s Rockness AP and boasts guest appearances from Method Man, Steele (of Smif-N-Wessun), and more. See the full tracklisting and stream Ether Rocks below.